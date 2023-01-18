Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Man with active warrant arrested after officials find $336,000 worth of drugs at Greyhound station

A Man with an active warrant from another county was arrested after officials found a bag that...
A Man with an active warrant from another county was arrested after officials found a bag that contained around $336,000 worth of drugs at the Greyhound service station.(RCSO)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Man with an active warrant from another county was arrested after officials found a bag that contained around $336,000 worth of drugs at the Greyhound service station.

According to a criminal complaint, on January 16, an Amarillo Police K9 officer searched the Greyhound luggage compartment and found a black bag that contained drugs.

When the officer searched inside the bag, he found 4 packages of cocaine.

On the same day, two undercover officers boarded the bus with intent to find who owned the bag. A man identified as David Jose Topete, boarded the bus and sat directly beneath the area where the black bag was stored in the compartment.

The undercover officers noticed that there were no other passengers sitting in the area.

One of the undercover officers got up and walked towards the black bag and grabbed it. Topete stood up to confront the officer and said the bag belonged to him.

Topete was taken into custody and was also found to be in possession of $2,800.

During an interview, he admitted to being a resident of Tijuana and was traveling to California. Topete also admitted that he served time for drug related crimes.

Officials also found that Topete had an active warrant for Dekalb County, Alabama for possession of a controlled substance.

According to street estimates, the drugs are worth around $336,000.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 injured in fire at Philips 66 Borger Complex
Highway reopens 6 hours after fire at Phillips 66 Borger Complex
When being interviewed on January 12, Alysia reportedly confessed to OSBI agents that on...
COURT DOCS: Athena Brownfield killed on Christmas (GRAPHIC)
An Amarillo man was sentenced to eight years in prison for flying a victim to Florida for...
Federal court sentences Amarillo man for flying victim to Florida for sex
Amarillo police are investigating a late night crash that left one woman dead.
Amarillo Police investigating crash that left one woman dead
Darla Steve and Zach Smith
Midland baby found safe, Amber Alert discontinued

Latest News

The Amarillo VA Health Care System will be hosting a Veterans resource fair and open house for...
Dalhart VA Clinic will be hosting open house on Thursday
Roach Your Ex event
Amarillo Zoo to hold annual ‘Roach Your Ex’ event
3 injured in fire at Philips 66 Borger Complex
Highway reopens 6 hours after fire at Phillips 66 Borger Complex
Amarillo police are investigating a late night crash that left one woman dead.
Amarillo Police investigating crash that left one woman dead