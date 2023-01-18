Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Doppler Dave Tracks A Briefly Quiet Forescast

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The system that brought some showers to the area last night has tracked well east of this a region, but plenty of wind continues to circulate around it. As a result, gusts over 40mph have been common today with cooler air and highs in the low 50s. Winds will drop tonight and under clear skies we will bottom out in the mid to upper 20s. Tomorrow begins on a cold note, but will turn out nicely with sunny skies, less wind, and highs in the low 50s. The next system with the potential to impact our area with wintry weather or precipitation will approach late Friday into Saturday. Stay tuned as we monitor the track and determine what impacts can be expected and where.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 injured in fire at Philips 66 Borger Complex
Highway reopens 6 hours after fire at Phillips 66 Borger Complex
When being interviewed on January 12, Alysia reportedly confessed to OSBI agents that on...
COURT DOCS: Athena Brownfield killed on Christmas (GRAPHIC)
An Amarillo man was sentenced to eight years in prison for flying a victim to Florida for...
Federal court sentences Amarillo man for flying victim to Florida for sex
There is a reward for information on Athena Brownfield.
OSBI: Child remains found, can’t confirm connection to missing 4-year-old
Darla Steve and Zach Smith
Midland baby found safe, Amber Alert discontinued

Latest News

VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave, 01/18
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave, 01/18
Shelden Web Graphic
Winds, Snow, Etc.?
Wednesday Outlook with Shelden 1/18
Wednesday Outlook with Shelden 1/18
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Clearing And Cooler