Doppler Dave Tracks A Briefly Quiet Forescast

The system that brought some showers to the area last night has tracked well east of this a region, but plenty of wind continues to circulate around it. As a result, gusts over 40mph have been common today with cooler air and highs in the low 50s. Winds will drop tonight and under clear skies we will bottom out in the mid to upper 20s. Tomorrow begins on a cold note, but will turn out nicely with sunny skies, less wind, and highs in the low 50s. The next system with the potential to impact our area with wintry weather or precipitation will approach late Friday into Saturday. Stay tuned as we monitor the track and determine what impacts can be expected and where.

