Dalhart VA Clinic will be hosting open house on Thursday

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo VA Health Care System will be hosting a Veterans resource fair and open house for the Dalhart VA Outpatient Clinic.

The open house will be January 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Dalhart.

The event is free and open to any Veteran, their families, and their caregivers, regardless of enrollment status. Veterans cans can learn about resources, take a tour of the clinic, and meet the Dalhart VA providers and staff.

The Clinic is located at 325 Denver Avenue.

For questions about the event, contact AmarilloPublicAffairs@va.gov

For more information, call (806) 355-9703.

