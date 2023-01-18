Clearing And Cooler

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The storm system that brought scattered light showers to parts of the Panhandle will pull away from the region on Wednesday. In its wake breezy conditions will bring in some cooler air. Highs will actually be closer to average, low 50s, on Wednesday but the west to northwest wind gusting to near 40 mph will make it feel cooler. There is a chance for some snowflakes on Saturday but the forecast models vary widely so we will be keeping an eye on it.

