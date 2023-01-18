Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Clearing And Cooler

By Kevin Selle
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The storm system that brought scattered light showers to parts of the Panhandle will pull away from the region on Wednesday. In its wake breezy conditions will bring in some cooler air. Highs will actually be closer to average, low 50s, on Wednesday but the west to northwest wind gusting to near 40 mph will make it feel cooler. There is a chance for some snowflakes on Saturday but the forecast models vary widely so we will be keeping an eye on it.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 injured in fire at Philips 66 Borger Complex
Highway reopens 6 hours after fire at Phillips 66 Borger Complex
When being interviewed on January 12, Alysia reportedly confessed to OSBI agents that on...
COURT DOCS: Athena Brownfield killed on Christmas (GRAPHIC)
An Amarillo man was sentenced to eight years in prison for flying a victim to Florida for...
Federal court sentences Amarillo man for flying victim to Florida for sex
Officials investigating fire.
Fire officials investigating a fire in northwest Amarillo
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say

Latest News

Clearing And Cooler
Rain Showers Approaching
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave, 01/17
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave, 01/17
Shelden's (hopefully) Rainy Outlook 1/17
Shelden's (hopefully) Rainy Outlook 1/17