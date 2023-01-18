Who's Hiring?
City of Amarillo accepting city council candidate applications for election

Today marks the first day to signup for the Amarillo city council election and with that,...
Today marks the first day to signup for the Amarillo city council election and with that, Councilwoman Freda Powell announced her running for mayor.(PRNewswire)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today marks the first day to signup for the Amarillo city council election and with that, Councilwoman Freda Powell announced her running for mayor.

The city of Amarillo said candidate applications for mayor or councilmember seats are due by 5:00 p.m. on Feb. 17. Candidates are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

Once filed, he applications must be notarized, the fee paid and in the possession of the COA city secretary at that time.

If the application is received after the due date, it can’t be accepted.

Once the city verifies the eligibility of a candidate, they will be added onto the list of those who are running. That list can be found here.

The general election is on May 6.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

