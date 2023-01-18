Who's Hiring?
Bushland girls stay undefeated in district, boys fall to Dalhart

VIDEO: Bushland girls stay undefeated in district, boys fall to Dalhart
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:28 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Lady Falcons girls basketball team picked up the 41-31 win over Dalhart to move to 4-0 in district.

It was a close back-and-forth battle for much of the game until the Lady Falcons pulled away in the second half. Emma Troxell led the way with 18 points for Bushland.. For Dalhart, Jadyn Trussler led the team with 10 points. The Lady Falcons next game comes against Canadian, followed by a rematch with Spearman.

The boys game went the other way, as Dalhart came away with the 46-39 victory. For Dalhart, it was Alex Chacon leading the way with 13 points as the only member of the team in double figures.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

