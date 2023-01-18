Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Amber alert issued for 11-month-old from Midland

Darla Steve and Zach Smith
Darla Steve and Zach Smith(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KFDA) - An amber alert has been issued for an 11-month-old from Midland.

The victim, Darla Steve, was last seen wearing unknown clothing. She is described as having black hair and brown eyes.

The suspect, 29-year-old Zach Smith, is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs about 167 pounds and is 5 foot 6 inches tall.

It is unknown what he was last wearing.

Be on the lookout for a gray 2022 Dodge Ram 3500 with a Texas license plate of SDD9435. He was last seen in Midland.

Authorities believe this child is in grave or immediate danger.

If you see this truck, call 911.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 injured in fire at Philips 66 Borger Complex
Highway reopens 6 hours after fire at Phillips 66 Borger Complex
When being interviewed on January 12, Alysia reportedly confessed to OSBI agents that on...
COURT DOCS: Athena Brownfield killed on Christmas (GRAPHIC)
An Amarillo man was sentenced to eight years in prison for flying a victim to Florida for...
Federal court sentences Amarillo man for flying victim to Florida for sex
Officials investigating fire.
Fire officials investigating a fire in northwest Amarillo
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say

Latest News

Texas Department of Transportation said parts of Interstate 27 will be closed on Wednesday due...
TxDOT: Parts of I-27 to close Wednesday during repairs
Amarillo Police Department generic
Amarillo police to implement future plans to decrease gun violence trends
We continue our series on gun violence. This time on the topic of misconceptions regarding...
Amarillo Police Department discusses misconceptions of those involved in gun violence
Mass shooters have the desire to be recognized and typically let people know they are about to...
‘They want notoriety’: Experts debunk myths pertaining to mass shootings