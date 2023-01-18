Amber alert issued for 11-month-old from Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KFDA) - An amber alert has been issued for an 11-month-old from Midland.

The victim, Darla Steve, was last seen wearing unknown clothing. She is described as having black hair and brown eyes.

The suspect, 29-year-old Zach Smith, is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs about 167 pounds and is 5 foot 6 inches tall.

It is unknown what he was last wearing.

Be on the lookout for a gray 2022 Dodge Ram 3500 with a Texas license plate of SDD9435. He was last seen in Midland.

Authorities believe this child is in grave or immediate danger.

If you see this truck, call 911.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.