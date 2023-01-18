Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Zoo to hold annual 'Roach Your Ex' event

Roach Your Ex event
Roach Your Ex event(Amarillo Zoo)
By Alissa Spangler
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Zoo will soon begin selling “Roach Your Ex” packages.

The zoo will name a cricket, mouse, pinkie mouse, rat or chicken named after your ex to one of the zoo’s snakes. They will also be selling lettuce and other leafy greens to the snakes.

“Was your ex a creepy crawly creature?” wrote the Amarillo Zoo. “We will be feeding a cricket, mouse, pinkie mouse, rat or chicken named after your ex to an actual snake (all shade intended)”.

Packages will range from $1 to $20.

They will be available January 20, to February 15 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To purchase a package, click here.

