Amarillo Zoo to hold annual ‘Roach Your Ex’ event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Zoo will soon begin selling “Roach Your Ex” packages.

The zoo will name a cricket, mouse, pinkie mouse, rat or chicken named after your ex to one of the zoo’s snakes. They will also be selling lettuce and other leafy greens to the snakes.

“Was your ex a creepy crawly creature?” wrote the Amarillo Zoo. “We will be feeding a cricket, mouse, pinkie mouse, rat or chicken named after your ex to an actual snake (all shade intended)”.

Packages will range from $1 to $20.

They will be available January 20, to February 15 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

