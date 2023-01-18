Amarillo Public Library selected to host traveling exhibit about migration

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library was one of 15 libraries in the nation chosen to host the traveling exhibit “World on the Move: 250,000 Years of Human Migration.”

The exhibit was developed by the American Anthropological Association and the Smithsonian’s Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage.

The exhibit, which will be at the Downtown Amarillo Public Library from May 8 to June 16, will be free to the public during regular library hours.

Director of Library Services Amanda Barrera said being one of few chosen to host the exhibit is a tribute to all of their hard work.

“Application for ‘World on the Move’ was a competitive, peer-reviewed process, with only 15 libraries in the country earning the chance o host, so our selection is indeed an honor,” Barrera said.

The exhibit is about human migration and also focuses on displacement.

“APL has been supporting Amarillo’s immigrant and refugee communities for more than a decade through English as a Second Language and citizenship classes. We are excited to create an opportunity for Amarillo to learn more about issues surrounding migration,” Barrera said.

Amarillo Public Library also received a stipend o present programming related to the topic of migration.

