Amarillo Police investigating crash that left one woman dead

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a late night crash that left one woman dead.

According to the report, on Jan. 17, at around 9:17 p.m., Amarillo police officers were called near Amarillo Boulevard East and Folsom Road on reports of a major crash.

A Toyota Rav-4 driven by 68-year-old Linda Rudicill, was traveling northbound on Folsom Road and was attempting to turn west on Amarillo Boulevard.

A white Peterbilt semi-tractor, driven by a 38-year-old man, was traveling eastbound on Amarillo Boulevard.

Rudicill failed to yield at the stop sign, causing the semi to hit the driver side of the Toyota.

Rudicill was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit.

