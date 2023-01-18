Amarillo College’s Innovation Outpost to begin phase 2 of construction

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College’s Innovation Outpost completed phase one of construction and is beginning phase two.

Innovation Outpost has Badger, Buff and Raider classes open, along with sit’s R and D labs, outdoor and common spaces.

Phase two will be done in two parts, beginning with six innovation labs.

“Ours will be fully automated with some human assistance. Then next to it will be an advanced data analytics lab, then artificial intelligence and machine learning. Across the hall will be cyber security, cloud innovation, cloud computing and software innovation,” said Todd Mclees, project manager at Innovation Outpost.

The board of regents approved nearly $2 million to help fund phase two.

The funds will go towards robotics, technology, and some build out of the labs.

Innovation Outpost’s innovated hands-on learning will allow students to learn how to work in the world of technology.

“We need to constantly be thinking about what we can learn next, what new skill we need, in order to remain not just relevant, but how can we thrive in our career, that those are the sorts of learning opportunities that we want to offer?” said Mclees.

Included in phase two will be the “GOAT” kitchen pairing technology and food which AC will unveil soon.

Phase two is expected to finish in late summer 2023.

