Amarillo bakery accepting donations for Ukraine sister city
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kind House Ukraine Bakery in Amarillo is now accepting donations for Amarillo’s sister city in Ukraine, Dnipro.

Amarillo City Council approved the sister city agreement with Dnipro in December.

After Dnipro was hit with missile strikes over the weekend, citizens have been calling the city asking how they can help.

The Kind House Bakery in Amarillo is now accepting donations to help the community and victims of the missile attacks.

To donate, click here.

