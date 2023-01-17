Who's Hiring?
West Texas A&M men’s basketball team hits the road after two home wins

VIDEO: West Texas A&M men's basketball team hits the road after two home wins
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M men’s basketball picked up two wins this weekend after suffering their first conference loss of the season to Angelo State on their previous road trip.

They are now winners of three straight, but they’re headed back out on the road. Matchups with Dallas Baptist and UT - Tyler await.

“Every team is good.” WTAMU men’s basketball assistant coach David Chavlovich said of the LSC competition. “I always say that and especially going on the road in conference play. Dallas Baptist isn’t the closest, Tyler isn’t the closest. It’s going to be a war. They’ve lost a couple in a row. Both of them. They’ll both be looking to get us for sure.”

UT - Tyler sits at 4-6 in conference, that’s tied for the second worst in the LSC. Dallas Baptist is just one game better at 5-5.

