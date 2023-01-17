Who's Hiring?
Texas A&M Forest Service gives grant money to Hart Volunteer Fire Department to buy new brush truck

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CASTRO COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas A&M Forest Service is giving a $220,000 grant to the Hart Volunteer Fire Department for a new large brush truck.

The money comes from the forest service’s rural volunteer fire department assistance program.

The grant allows the department to buy a 2022 Freightliner with a 1,500 gallon tank, which will be used to fight brush fires and provide mutual aid assistance to departments in the area.

The brush truck will also be used to fight structure fires outside of city limits and will allow more personnel to work on putting fires out.

The Hart Volunteer Fire Department expressed their gratefulness.

“This grant would not have happened without the support of everyone around us,” said George Chapa, Hart VFD assistant chief.

The Texas Fire Service’s grant program is funded by the Texas legislature and provides cost-share funding to rural volunteer fire departments.

