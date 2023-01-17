Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Planters searches for next class of Peanutters to drive the Nutmobile

The iconic Nutmobile is a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels.
The iconic Nutmobile is a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels.(Hormel Foods)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Planters is looking for its next fleet of college graduates to drive Mr. Peanut across the country in the iconic Nutmobile.

The makers of the Planters brand are looking for three Peanutters to drive a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels, while “shellebrating” the communities they visit.

“This is our second class of Peanutters, and we are excited to keep the Nutmobile rolling along throughout the United States as we visit our fans in their hometowns,” associate brand manager Yemi Gilland said.

The Peanutter position is a full-time, paid, one-year job opportunity from June 2023 through June 2024.

Applicants should be a college graduate with a bachelor’s degree who is proficient in nut puns.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials investigating fire.
Fire officials investigating a fire in northwest Amarillo
When being interviewed on January 12, Alysia reportedly confessed to OSBI agents that on...
COURT DOCS: Athena Brownfield killed on Christmas (GRAPHIC)
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say
Plainview police are looking for a man accused of multiple burglaries in a string of cities...
Plainview burglary suspect identified as escaped New Mexico prisoner
There is a reward for information on Athena Brownfield.
Search for Athena Brownfield becomes recovery operation

Latest News

The first hybrid Corvette is also the fastest accelerating model ever.
Fastest Corvette ever is gas-electric hybrid
Incident at Johnson Tank Farm in between Borger and Stinnett
3 injured in fire at Philips 66 Borger Complex
Russian forces attacked a residential area in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Sunday,...
Final toll in Russian strike: 45 dead, including 5 children
When being interviewed on January 12, Alysia reportedly confessed to OSBI agents that on...
COURT DOCS: Athena Brownfield killed on Christmas (GRAPHIC)