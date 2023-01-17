Who's Hiring?
Lady Buffs to play rematch of last year’s South Central Regional Semifinal

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs will hit the road this week to continue Lone Star Conference play. On Thursday, they will travel to Denton, TX to take on the Lady Pioneers of Texas Woman’s; a rematch of last season’s South Central Regional Semifinal game.

The Lady Buffs ended the Lady Pioneers season last year with the 78-73 victory in the postseason play. WT actually got the chance to host the South Central Regional games last season at the First United Bank Center.

“I think it’s motivation. They are going to be motivated, obviously they know we ended their season last year. They came in here and played really well. They’re motivated again this year and they are playing really well. I mean our kids understand that. Their focus today was good and I know it will be good the next couple of days when we get ready to go,” said West Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach, Josh Prock.

Texas Woman’s are undefeated in conference play with a 10-0 record. West Texas A&M are sitting at 8-2 in the Lone Star Conference.

Tip off will be 6 p.m. this Thursday at Texas Woman’s.

