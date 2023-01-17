Who's Hiring?
G.O.A.T. of the Week: Cole Purcell

By KJ Doyle
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:15 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Falcons have undergone a bit of change this year. One of the biggest is their new head coach, Connor Copley.

Copley is still adjusting to his new role with the team and Cole Purcell has helped the Falcons perform at a high level as the team gets comfortable with their head coach.

“Cole, he’s what makes us go.” Coach Copley said. “He’s the leader for our team. We really look to him at moments when we need a score or when we need a big play. To have a guy like that makes it pretty easy as a coach with some of the things he can do.”

Purcell thrives in almost everything at Bushland. Whether it’s on the football field or on the basketball court, his talent is very clear.

“Teammates are helping me get my open shots and then I kind of create my own shots too.” Purcell said. “It just helps when you just start knocking them down. It just gives you that confidence.”

Purcell had a number of senior leaders that he looked up to that helped him grow his game. Now, he’s excited to assume that role for the underclassmen on his team.

“We lost a bunch of seniors a couple years ago” Purcell said. “I just need to step into that role and kept on working on my game over the summer and building my confidence. That just helped me become a leader on and off the court.”

Purcell has proven to be one of the most exciting players to watch in the Texas panhandle and has the Bushland Falcons poised for a good district season.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

