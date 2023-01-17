Who's Hiring?
Federal court sentences Amarillo man for flying victim to Florida for sex

An Amarillo man was sentenced to eight years in prison for flying a victim to Florida for commercial sex.(Source: Associated Press)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man was sentenced to eight years in prison for flying a victim to Florida for commercial sex.

In a press release, the Western District of Texas United States Attorney’s Office said a federal court in Austin sentenced Jeremy Walton Hibbler, 37, on Thursday.

Along with serving eight years in prison, Hibbler will be supervised for five years after being released from prison and must also pay $30,000 in restitution for transportation for illegal sexual activity.

“We, along with our law enforcement partners at all levels, remain focused in doing everything within our power to prosecute these predators and obtain justice for their victims,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas.

Court documents show that Hibbler transported a victim from Texas to Florida and back with the intent that she engage in illegal sexual activity.

U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman ordered Hibbler to stay in custody of the U.S. Marshals immediately after imposing his sentence, officials said.

“In addition to the Austin Police Department, I thank Austin’s SAFE Alliance and their SAFE CARES service, as well as New Friends New Life in the Dallas area, for providing invaluable support to the survivors of this man’s horrendous crime,” Esparza said.

The Austin Police Department Human Trafficking Unit investigated the case.

