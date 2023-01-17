Farwell girls basketball ranks 12th and Panhandle sits 10th in latest state rankings

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The new Texas Association of Basketball Coaches state rankings were released today. Check below for the full rankings of each team in the Texas panhandle.

The Farwell Lady Steers remain at 12th in the 2A rankings. This comes after two district wins last week by more than 40 points. They sit two spots behind district foe Panhandle, who they lost to in the district opener.

“We’re feeling really good. We like where we’re at.” Farwell girls basketball head coach Joshua Jourden said after the win against Highland Park. “We got a tough district. Vega’s pretty good. Obviously, Panhandle’s one of the best programs in the state, one of the best coaches all the way around. That’s kind of our goal. A lot of the stuff were doing right now is trying to figure out how to beat Panhandle, how to beat the best teams.”

The Lady Steers will have their chance to get revenge against panhandle next Tuesday, January 24th.

5A BOYS:

5. Amarillo High

4A BOYS:

7. Canyon

20. Randall

23. Hereford

3A BOYS:

16. Childress

2A BOYS:

5. Farwell

12. Clarendon

20. Gruver

1A BOYS:

6. Nazareth

7. Texline

5A GIRLS:

3. Amarillo High

4A GIRLS:

4. Canyon

19. Randall

3A GIRLS:

16. Gunter

2A GIRLS:

10. Panhandle

12. Farwell

13. Gruver

16. Clarendon

1A GIRLS:

11. Nazareth

