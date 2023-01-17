Farwell girls basketball ranks 12th and Panhandle sits 10th in latest state rankings
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The new Texas Association of Basketball Coaches state rankings were released today. Check below for the full rankings of each team in the Texas panhandle.
The Farwell Lady Steers remain at 12th in the 2A rankings. This comes after two district wins last week by more than 40 points. They sit two spots behind district foe Panhandle, who they lost to in the district opener.
“We’re feeling really good. We like where we’re at.” Farwell girls basketball head coach Joshua Jourden said after the win against Highland Park. “We got a tough district. Vega’s pretty good. Obviously, Panhandle’s one of the best programs in the state, one of the best coaches all the way around. That’s kind of our goal. A lot of the stuff were doing right now is trying to figure out how to beat Panhandle, how to beat the best teams.”
The Lady Steers will have their chance to get revenge against panhandle next Tuesday, January 24th.
5A BOYS:
5. Amarillo High
4A BOYS:
7. Canyon
20. Randall
23. Hereford
3A BOYS:
16. Childress
2A BOYS:
5. Farwell
12. Clarendon
20. Gruver
1A BOYS:
6. Nazareth
7. Texline
5A GIRLS:
3. Amarillo High
4A GIRLS:
4. Canyon
19. Randall
3A GIRLS:
16. Gunter
2A GIRLS:
10. Panhandle
12. Farwell
13. Gruver
16. Clarendon
1A GIRLS:
11. Nazareth
