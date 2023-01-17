Who's Hiring?
Crews respond to overnight structure fire near NE 9th Ave

The Amarillo Fire Department responded to an overnight structure fire near Evergreen Street and...
The Amarillo Fire Department responded to an overnight structure fire near Evergreen Street and NE 9th Ave.(WLUC)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to an overnight structure fire near Evergreen Street and NE 9th Ave.

According to the report, at around 1:46 a.m. the Amarillo Fire Department was called near Evergreen Street and NE 9th Ave on reports of a structure fire.

When crews arrived they found fire coming from the back corner of a house.

Firefighters were able to get inside the house to do a search and put out the fire.

The resident of the house was not home at the time and no injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating.

