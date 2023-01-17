Crews respond to overnight structure fire near NE 9th Ave

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to an overnight structure fire near Evergreen Street and NE 9th Ave.

According to the report, at around 1:46 a.m. the Amarillo Fire Department was called near Evergreen Street and NE 9th Ave on reports of a structure fire.

When crews arrived they found fire coming from the back corner of a house.

Firefighters were able to get inside the house to do a search and put out the fire.

The resident of the house was not home at the time and no injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating.

