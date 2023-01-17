COURT DOCS: Athena Brownfield killed on Christmas (GRAPHIC)

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - Newly released court documents shed new light into the murder of Athena Brownfield.

In the court documents charging Ivon Adams with first degree murder and child neglect, officials lay out the timeline and more details about what happened to the 4-year-old.

According to the paperwork, after Athena’s sister was found in Cyril, she was interviewed by authorities and told them she had been home alone and was tired of being alone.

Athena and her sister, according to court documents, had been living with Alysia and Ivon for up to 2 years and in that time had never been taken to a doctor appointment or enrolled in school.

When being interviewed on January 12, Alysia reportedly confessed to OSBI agents that on December 25, 2022, around midnight, Ivon beat Athena and held her by her arms.

He then allegedly laid her on the ground and hit her three times. Court documents say Athena didn’t move after that.

The assault reportedly happened at the home at 225 West Nebraska. Alysia reportedly told investigators Ivon allegedly left the house around 1 a.m. on December 26 with Athena’s body.

When he came back home, documents say he told Alysia that he buried her near a fence line that was next to their old residence in Rush Springs.

Phone records reportedly showed Ivon leaving the home and traveling to Rush Springs around 4:15 a.m.

Ivon was arrested on Thursday, January 12 in Arizona and will be extradited back to Oklahoma to face these charges.

