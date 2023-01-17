A break in the pattern

Rain chances look to finally be back in the outlook! For your Tuesday today, we’ll start out cloudy with temperatures very similar to Monday, topping out in the 60° range. This afternoon, an incoming system will bring the possibility of some scattered shower activity to much of the area, favoring the west/northwest counties, where a rumble of thunder could be possible, but impacts will be minimal. In terms of accumulation, totals will be light, maybe reaching upwards of 0.25″ in the wettest areas. Conditions look to clear and winds pick up for Wednesday.

Temperatures will cool during the week, and Saturday may bring snow chances with it, we’ll continue to monitor.

