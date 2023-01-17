Amarillo Teen Pregnancy Prevention Coalition hosting free meeting on Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Teen Pregnancy Prevention Coalition is hosting a free meeting tomorrow.

Moriah Buchanan, from Nightlight Christian Adoption, will speak with the topic of the meeting focusing on programs and resources.

The meeting is free to the public, which is in person and virtual, is from noon to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the United Way of Amarillo & Canyon conference room, 2207 Line Ave.

To join the meeting through Zoom, click here. The meeting ID is 842 3261 3829 and the passcode is TPPC2023.

