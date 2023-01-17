Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Public Library offering LGBTQ+ books

By Nicole Williams
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Parents, youth and friends of the LGBTQ+ community can now check out books at the library that represents them.

“It is important for a library collection to reflect its entire community. It’s important for members of the LGBTQ community to find themselves on our shelves,” said Stacy Clopton, coordinator of PR and programming at the Amarillo Public Library.

The books on the list make up a very small percentage at the library, but Clopton says they are important and that representing everyone in the community is important.

The library says these books can help those in the community who are statistically more likely to struggle with mental health.

“Being able to see themselves on the pages of books to learn more about themselves and people who are like them can play a role in alleviating that depression and making people feel less alone,” said Clopton.

The library has close to half a million items, and offers books of all genres, for all ages to be able to learn more about themselves, and their loved ones.

“Growing up, I didn’t have any books that reference to you know who I was. It just sometimes leads you to believe that you’re not going to you know, find your happiness but when you have the books there and you’re able to read about characters like yourself, or like your friends, it’s just beneficial to everybody,” said Bailee Porter, vice president of Crisis Intervention at Smile Big Texas.

Clopton says these book can be checked out by anyone, and do not have a specific section in the library, allowing for those needing discretion to have it.

“No matter what the category is there’s, being able to really see what your kid is going through and learn and to just be a safe place for your kid, that’s the most important thing,” said Porter.

