Amarillo National Bank gives $250,000 to Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo National Bank provided a gift of $250,000 for scholarship support to the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine which will provide students with affordable world-class education and more opportunities.

“Helping students achieve their dreams at an affordable price is a major goal of our giving,” said William Ware, Amarillo National Bank’s president. “We are proud to support these future veterinarians who will fill a critical role in our area for generations to come.”

Amarillo National Bank’s donation supports the School of Veterinary Medicine’s goal of educational affordability – an important determinant of success when students graduate and start serving the veterinary needs of rural and regional communities.

“Their generosity will change the lives of so many of our students and set them up for future success,” said Guy Loneragan, dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine. “I am so grateful to Amarillo National Bank and the Ware family. They are changing the face of veterinary medicine in rural and regional communities across Texas and New Mexico.”

