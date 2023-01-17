6 injured in fire at the Johnson Tank Farm on the Phillips 66 Borger Complex

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Six people have been injured from a fire at Phillips 66 Borger Complex in Hutchinson County.

According to City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM, at around 10:15 a.m., crews responded to a fire that started at the complex.

The fire is now extinguished, and six people were transported to a hospital.

Highway 136 is closed from Borger to Stinnett at this time.

Three people have been injured from a fire at Phillips 66 Borger Complex in Hutchinson County. (KFDA)

Three people have been injured from a fire at Phillips 66 Borger Complex in Hutchinson County. (KFDA)

From the Borger Complex Approved for immediate release: At approximately 10:15 a.m. today, a fire occurred at the... Posted by City of Borger on Tuesday, January 17, 2023

The cause if the incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.