6 injured in fire at the Johnson Tank Farm on the Phillips 66 Borger Complex
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Six people have been injured from a fire at Phillips 66 Borger Complex in Hutchinson County.
According to City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM, at around 10:15 a.m., crews responded to a fire that started at the complex.
The fire is now extinguished, and six people were transported to a hospital.
Highway 136 is closed from Borger to Stinnett at this time.
The cause if the incident is under investigation.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.