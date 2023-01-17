Who's Hiring?
3 injured in fire at Philips 66 Borger Complex

Incident at Johnson Tank Farm in between Borger and Stinnett
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Three people have been injured from a fire at Philips 66 Borger Complex in Hutchinson County.

According to City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM, at around 10:15 a.m., crews responded to a fire that started at the complex.

The fire is still active and crews are working to stabilize the situation.

Highway 136 is closed from Borger to Stinnett at this time.

The City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM says there is no immediate threat to the area.

The cause if the incident is under investigation.

