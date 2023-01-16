Who's Hiring?
Showers For Some

By Kevin Selle
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The next storm system will be approaching from the west on Tuesday. Ahead of the system clouds will be increasing and some hit and miss showers will develop through the afternoon and into early evening. Some thunder is possible but not likely and the rain chances with end around midnight. Temperatures drop back to near normal once this system moves off to the east. There is another chance for some shower this weekend and some snow could be mixed in. The precipitation chance is low at this time and no big impacts are expected.

