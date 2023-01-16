Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Officials identify 5-year-old boy crushed by tree during severe weather

Egan Jeffcoat, 5, died during severe weather impacting north Georgia this week. (Source: WANF)
By Atlanta News First staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – Officials in Georgia have identified a 5-year-old boy who was killed during severe weather on Thursday.

According to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Egan Jeffcoat was in a car with his mother near Highway 36 when a tree fell directly onto their vehicle.

Egan died, and his mother was taken to the hospital for injuries but has since been released.

The sheriff said the family was only a quarter of a mile away from their home.

Resident Michael Livery and his brother told WANF that they tried to help the family in the crushed car.

“I could hear the young lady screaming. So, I ran down, and unfortunately, you know, she was screaming about her baby. And it’s a terrible thing,” Livery said.

Several community members said they were heartbroken to hear about Egan’s tragic death.

“I feel very sad for that mother. I’m definitely going to pray for that family because that’s a horrible loss,” resident Brenda McLeroy said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for Egan’s funeral and to help his mom buy a new car.

“His mom picked him up early from school. They were trying to get home before the storm when a tree fell directly on their car,” the GoFundMe page reads. “This has been devastating to the entire family. His mom was a single mom, and Egan was her entire world.”

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested a man after two separate robberies in south Amarillo.
Amarillo police arrest man after 2 separate robberies Thursday evening
Ivon Adams in Arizona courtroom
Murder warrant served against Athena Brownfield caretaker
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
A Clovis man who was wanted for multiple felony charges was found in Amarillo.
Clovis man wanted for multiple felony charges found in Amarillo
Amy Gilly, 46, arrested and charged with improper relationship between educator/student
Former Hale Center teacher indicted by federal grand jury, charged with enticement of minor

Latest News

FILE- President Joe Biden is shown in this file photo at the White House.
LIVE: Biden to give keynote speech at MLK Day Breakfast
Sperm whale carcass washes ashore at Fort Stevens State Park
GRAPHIC: Sperm whale carcass washes ashore in Oregon
Our national investigative team digs into hazing incidents at some of the biggest universities...
Hazed and Excused: Initiation into some college student groups can be dangerous and even deadly
Frustrated by years spent in an Iranian prison, Siamak Namazi said he's going on a weeklong...
American detained in Iran goes on hunger strike