Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Martin Luther King Day celebrations in Amarillo

Martin Luther King Day celebrations
Martin Luther King Day celebrations(KFDA: Drunken Oyster)
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are multiple events happening in Amarillo today in honor of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The City of Amarillo is hosting a parade that will start at 11:00 a.m. The parade will begin at 900 North Hayden Street and end at Bones Hook Park. The city will have several activities including a free lunch, a performance by the AISD choirs and a wreath hanging.

The NAACP Amarillo Branch is also hosting several events in celebration of the holiday. They are collecting blankets, money and snacks to be donated to community seniors. Anyone can stop by the black cultural center between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. to donate. The center will also be hosting a reception from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Storybridge is accepting children’s book donations for their annual MLK day event: Dream and Donate. The organization will be at the United Grocery Store on 45th and Bell from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Their goal is to collect 8,000 books. United Supermarkets will be providing hot dogs, chips, and a cookie to anyone who brings books and drive-up donations are also be accepted.

Drunken Oyster and Sa•vor are both hosting MLK brunches from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Don Harrington Discovery Center is hosting an MLK day camp from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. and spots are still available.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested a man after two separate robberies in south Amarillo.
Amarillo police arrest man after 2 separate robberies Thursday evening
Ivon Adams in Arizona courtroom
Murder warrant served against Athena Brownfield caretaker
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
A Clovis man who was wanted for multiple felony charges was found in Amarillo.
Clovis man wanted for multiple felony charges found in Amarillo
Amy Gilly, 46, arrested and charged with improper relationship between educator/student
Former Hale Center teacher indicted by federal grand jury, charged with enticement of minor

Latest News

Curry County
Curry County Event Center awarded $6.5 million
Eastern New Mexico University is taking donations to stock its new food pantry for students.
ENMU taking donations to stock new food pantry for students
The city of Amarillo offices are closed on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
City of Amarillo offices to close on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Source: Amarillo Branch NAACP
NAACP Amarillo Branch hosting day of service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day