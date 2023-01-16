Martin Luther King Day celebrations in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are multiple events happening in Amarillo today in honor of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The City of Amarillo is hosting a parade that will start at 11:00 a.m. The parade will begin at 900 North Hayden Street and end at Bones Hook Park. The city will have several activities including a free lunch, a performance by the AISD choirs and a wreath hanging.

The NAACP Amarillo Branch is also hosting several events in celebration of the holiday. They are collecting blankets, money and snacks to be donated to community seniors. Anyone can stop by the black cultural center between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. to donate. The center will also be hosting a reception from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Storybridge is accepting children’s book donations for their annual MLK day event: Dream and Donate. The organization will be at the United Grocery Store on 45th and Bell from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Their goal is to collect 8,000 books. United Supermarkets will be providing hot dogs, chips, and a cookie to anyone who brings books and drive-up donations are also be accepted.

Drunken Oyster and Sa•vor are both hosting MLK brunches from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Don Harrington Discovery Center is hosting an MLK day camp from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. and spots are still available.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.