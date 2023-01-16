Who's Hiring?
A little moisture?

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
After a windy Sunday, we’ll continue to see breezy winds persist through Monday, although not quite as windy. We’ll see mostly sunny skies with clouds increasing later in the day, and highs above normal in the 60° range. Then for Tuesday, some increasing cloud cover and upper-level moisture could lend itself to some light, scattered rain showers for parts of the region for Tuesday night. Temperatures look to be on a downward trend this week, with highs possibly in the 40° range by Saturday with rain/snow chances.

