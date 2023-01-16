Who's Hiring?
Former WT volleyball assistant coach Casey Shingler to UTSA

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M assistant coach Casey Shingler is joining the volleyball staff at University of Texas- San Antonio.

This comes on the heels of Shingler helping Kendra Potts lead the Lady Buffs to a Division II national title. Now, he’ll take his coaching skills to a Division I school in UTSA, one that will make the jump to the AAC next season.

“For Canyon and for the Amarillo community, what has mattered over the last six years is the people. Volleyball has always been there, volleyball will always be there, there’s no question. It’s really the people in this community that made this place a home for me. The type of relationships that we had, they definitely were understandings of the why. That’s what I appreciate the most. So, it seems like that’s the right thing, but it doesn’t make it easy when you’re leaving some of your close friends and people that supported you when we were in bad times and we were in good times,” said Casey Shingler.

Casey Shingler spent six seasons with the West Texas A&M volleyball program, even pre-dating Kendra Potts’ time with the team. In his statement on Twitter, Shingler said he was honored to wokr with some of the best coaches in the country and celebrate a special group of student athletes.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

