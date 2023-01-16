Fire officials investigating a fire in northwest Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fire officials are investigating after a fire in northwest Amarillo.

About 3:43 p.m., Amarillo Fire Department were called out to Northwest 16th Avenue and North Bonham Street on a fire.

Officials said an RV, a couple of sheds, and several lawn mowers were on fire, creating a large plume of smoke, in the backyard of a home.

The fire was brought under control about 3:57 p.m.

No injuries were reported and there was no damage to the home.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

