‘Everyday of my life, I want to impact somebody’: Amarillo NAACP donates care packages to senior citizens in honor of MLK

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo chapter of NAACP honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today with service for others.

“Dr. King really stood for those who are the marginalized, who are the forgotten who may have been living in the shadows. Unfortunately, far too many of our seniors find themselves in that situation,” says Patrick Miller, assistant treasurer, NAACP Amarillo Branch. “So our hope and prayer is that many people will realize that when we extend our service to those who are often forgotten, we’re doing not only the work of Dr. King, but for many of us, we’re doing the work that matters according to our faith.”

The 26 care packages contain heaters, blankets, socks, and handwritten notes from community members.

“I think that’s probably the best thing, the other stuff is good, but getting a handwritten note is just kind of, it lets people know that you’re really thinking about them,” says Melodie Graves, president of NAACP Amarillo Branch.

Graves says today is more than just a day off work and out of school. Today is about unity and coming together to fight for the greater good.

“Part of the fulfillment of that dream part of bringing it to fruition is the ability for us to unite as brothers and sisters across the racial divide in the political spectrum,” says Miller.

Graves says she is honored to host events in Dr. Kings name, which impact her community.

“I think it’s about unity, and it’s about finding something that we can come together and fight for the greater good of people,” says Graves.

Each package contains two to three handwritten notes and will be distributed at the Wesley Community Center on Tuesday, Jan.

