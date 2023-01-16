Community gathers to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hundreds of citizens gathered today to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. day, with a parade, food, and free services from the city and local organizations.

“It’s not just African Americans that deal with injustice. This is some communities that deal with that. If on behalf of everybody coming together, it’s good to remember what he stood for and everything but also, you know, keep it moving forward on behalf of him,” said Devin Savage, Alpha Phi Alpha member.

RJ Solyjacks, parade grand marshal, and Black Man of the Year for 2022-2023, says Martin Luther King Jr. Day isn’t just important for African Americans, but for people of all races.

“Everything will continue to look foreign and be foreign until we can make friends with people that we don’t know, because our interests change when those things happen,” said Solyjacks.

For many, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a time to reflect on the progress made so far as well as looking at where things still need improvement.

“It’s a beautiful sight to see our city come out and come together again and continue to work towards what Amarillo sees that dream being,” said Solyjacks.

Along with the parade and celebration many vendors also attended providing free services to those in need.

“Letting everybody know what’s available in the community. We could continue to grow and just have a great quality of life sort of for everyone involved. I do believe that that knowledge of what services are here is a big deal,” said Marcus Figaro, Alpha Phi Alpha member.

