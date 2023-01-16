Who's Hiring?
Coach Rhodes comes out of retirement to lead the Wildcats

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Steve Rhodes started his coaching as an assistant at Canyon High School. Then, he bounced around. He was the head coach at Highland Park, and then he got the opportunity to open up Bushland leading the Falcons for 11 years.

Rhodes spent four years at Brownfield before deciding to ultimately retire.

Two years later, it was one phone call that persuaded him to get back on the court, this time as the head boys basketball coach at River Road High School.

“Coach Welps gave me a call last Spring and said ‘You want to do it again?’ I said, ‘Well, maybe, I don’t know.’ I kind of missed it a little bit. It’s been great. It’s good to get back in the gym, get back in the locker room, get some relationships with kids again and coaches, so that’s been a great experience,’ said Steve Rhodes, River Road High School boy’s basketball head coach.

The River Road Wildcats are 11-9 so far on the year. They have started district play 0-1 with that loss being in a tough battle against one of Coach Rhodes’ previous teams, the Bushland Falcons.

Their next match up will be this upcoming Tuesday at home against the Tulia Hornets at 7:30 p.m.

