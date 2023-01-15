Winds Pick Up Sunday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some clouds developing late Saturday night will set up a fairly overcast Sunday, with the chance of showers returning as well. They won’t be widespread by any means, but there will be plenty of opportunities for people to see some amount of precipitation move into their area. The winds will also pick up a good bit late in the morning, bringing in warm temperatures in the upper 60′s, where they’ll blow anywhere from 25 to 35 mph, with gusts approaching 50 mph at times. Our next best rain chance returns on Wednesday, where we might see more in the way of some widespread rain.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.