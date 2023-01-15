Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Winds Pick Up Sunday

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some clouds developing late Saturday night will set up a fairly overcast Sunday, with the chance of showers returning as well. They won’t be widespread by any means, but there will be plenty of opportunities for people to see some amount of precipitation move into their area. The winds will also pick up a good bit late in the morning, bringing in warm temperatures in the upper 60′s, where they’ll blow anywhere from 25 to 35 mph, with gusts approaching 50 mph at times. Our next best rain chance returns on Wednesday, where we might see more in the way of some widespread rain.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ivon Adams in Arizona courtroom
Murder warrant served against Athena Brownfield caretaker
Amarillo police have arrested a man after two separate robberies in south Amarillo.
Amarillo police arrest man after 2 separate robberies Thursday evening
A farmer died after he got stuck in a grain bin like this one Thursday afternoon in Indiana,...
Farmer dies after getting trapped in grain bin, officials say
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
FILE: Taji, a clouded leopard at the Denver Zoo, looks for his keeper, Kelsey Eggers, for a...
Police investigate after Dallas Zoo’s missing leopard is found

Latest News

Late Saturday Outlook with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
An Active Sunday
Early Saturday Outlook with Tanner
Early Saturday Outlook with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
The Wind Returns