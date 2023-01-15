Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Tascosa Wins Team Title at the Hereford Rumble Boys Wrestling Meet

Rebels win Hereford Rumble (photo credit Tascosa Wrestling Facebook)
Rebels win Hereford Rumble (photo credit Tascosa Wrestling Facebook)(Tascosa Wrestling Facebook page)
By Mike Roden
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Here are the team and individual results from the Hereford Rumble Boys Wrestling Meet.

Team Scores

1. Tascosa 235.5

2. Randall 227.0

3. Comal Canyon 221.0

4. Hereford  188.5

5. Lubbock Cooper 182.0

6. Frenship 174.5

7. Lubbock High 136.0

8. Palo Duro 130.0

9. West Plains 127.5

10. Vernon 125.0

Championship Finals

  • 106 - 1st Place Match - Jose Palacios (Hereford ) 19-5 won by major decision over Tristan Andrade (West Plains) 14-13 (MD 9-1)
  • 113 - 1st Place Match - Ethan Sims (Tascosa) 23-5 won by decision over Noah Zuniga (Frenship) 20-3 (Dec 4-0)
  • 120 - 1st Place Match - Zayn Navarette (Comal Canyon) 34-2 won by fall over Kason White (Randall) 29-5 (Fall 5:13)
  • 126 - 1st Place Match - Kaden Ford (Tascosa) 24-10 won by decision over Max Trostle (Caprock) 4-1 (Dec 7-1)
  • 132 - 1st Place Match - Thomas Pacheco (Tascosa) 35-3 won by decision over Jaden Valdez (Randall JV) 3-1 (Dec 5-4)
  • 138 - 1st Place Match - Nathaniel Ruiz (Randall) 30-4 won by major decision over Anthony Smith (Tascosa) 25-8 (MD 10-2)
  • 144 - 1st Place Match - Noah Santiago (Tascosa) 31-6 won by major decision over Lucas Aldrich (Comal Canyon) 22-4 (MD 11-0)
  • 150 - 1st Place Match - Elijah Pena (Randall) 15-3 won by major decision over Timothy Cousineau (Comal Canyon) 22-5 (MD 10-0)
  • 157 - 1st Place Match - June An (Lubbock High) 28-2 won by fall over Landin Lamberth (Tascosa) 33-7 (Fall 2:11)
  • 165 - 1st Place Match - Andres Suarez (Tascosa) 34-3 won by major decision over Logan Corrales (Lubbock Monterey) 8-2 (MD 15-4)
  • 175 - 1st Place Match - Riley Davis (Randall) 16-2 won by fall over Azariah Martinez (Hereford ) 24-4 (Fall 3:21)
  • 190 - 1st Place Match - Brian Chase (Lubbock Monterey) 11-1 won by fall over Barron HIll (Bushland) 3-1 (Fall 2:44)
  • 215 - 1st Place Match - Keagan Davis (Lubbock High School) 24-2 won by fall over Eric Lucio (Hereford ) 12-2 (Fall 1:21)
  • 285 - 1st Place Match - Malachi Williams (Lubbock Coronado) 15-6 won by decision over DeAundre Lewis (Lubbock Coronado) 17-3 (Dec 6-3)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ivon Adams in Arizona courtroom
Murder warrant served against Athena Brownfield caretaker
Amarillo police have arrested a man after two separate robberies in south Amarillo.
Amarillo police arrest man after 2 separate robberies Thursday evening
A farmer died after he got stuck in a grain bin like this one Thursday afternoon in Indiana,...
Farmer dies after getting trapped in grain bin, officials say
FILE: Taji, a clouded leopard at the Denver Zoo, looks for his keeper, Kelsey Eggers, for a...
Police investigate after Dallas Zoo’s missing leopard is found
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles

Latest News

Curry County
Curry County Event Center awarded $6.5 million
Eastern New Mexico University is taking donations to stock its new food pantry for students.
ENMU taking donations to stock new food pantry for students
The city of Amarillo offices are closed on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
City of Amarillo offices to close on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Source: Amarillo Branch NAACP
NAACP Amarillo Branch hosting day of service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Image of Martin Luther King Jr.
Community invited to Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade, celebration at Bones Hooks Park