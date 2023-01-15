Tascosa Wins Team Title at the Hereford Rumble Boys Wrestling Meet

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Here are the team and individual results from the Hereford Rumble Boys Wrestling Meet.

Team Scores

1. Tascosa 235.5

2. Randall 227.0

3. Comal Canyon 221.0

4. Hereford 188.5

5. Lubbock Cooper 182.0

6. Frenship 174.5

7. Lubbock High 136.0

8. Palo Duro 130.0

9. West Plains 127.5

10. Vernon 125.0

Championship Finals

106 - 1st Place Match - Jose Palacios (Hereford ) 19-5 won by major decision over Tristan Andrade (West Plains) 14-13 (MD 9-1)

113 - 1st Place Match - Ethan Sims (Tascosa) 23-5 won by decision over Noah Zuniga (Frenship) 20-3 (Dec 4-0)

120 - 1st Place Match - Zayn Navarette (Comal Canyon) 34-2 won by fall over Kason White (Randall) 29-5 (Fall 5:13)

126 - 1st Place Match - Kaden Ford (Tascosa) 24-10 won by decision over Max Trostle (Caprock) 4-1 (Dec 7-1)

132 - 1st Place Match - Thomas Pacheco (Tascosa) 35-3 won by decision over Jaden Valdez (Randall JV) 3-1 (Dec 5-4)

138 - 1st Place Match - Nathaniel Ruiz (Randall) 30-4 won by major decision over Anthony Smith (Tascosa) 25-8 (MD 10-2)

144 - 1st Place Match - Noah Santiago (Tascosa) 31-6 won by major decision over Lucas Aldrich (Comal Canyon) 22-4 (MD 11-0)

150 - 1st Place Match - Elijah Pena (Randall) 15-3 won by major decision over Timothy Cousineau (Comal Canyon) 22-5 (MD 10-0)

157 - 1st Place Match - June An (Lubbock High) 28-2 won by fall over Landin Lamberth (Tascosa) 33-7 (Fall 2:11)

165 - 1st Place Match - Andres Suarez (Tascosa) 34-3 won by major decision over Logan Corrales (Lubbock Monterey) 8-2 (MD 15-4)

175 - 1st Place Match - Riley Davis (Randall) 16-2 won by fall over Azariah Martinez (Hereford ) 24-4 (Fall 3:21)

190 - 1st Place Match - Brian Chase (Lubbock Monterey) 11-1 won by fall over Barron HIll (Bushland) 3-1 (Fall 2:44)

215 - 1st Place Match - Keagan Davis (Lubbock High School) 24-2 won by fall over Eric Lucio (Hereford ) 12-2 (Fall 1:21)

285 - 1st Place Match - Malachi Williams (Lubbock Coronado) 15-6 won by decision over DeAundre Lewis (Lubbock Coronado) 17-3 (Dec 6-3)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.