Staying Warm

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ve been fairly warm and breezy today, highs reaching the upper 60′s for most. We will luckily see the winds die down later in the night tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 30′s. As for tomorrow and Tuesday, both days look calm and warm, but the next best chance for some measurable rain returns to the region Tuesday night into Wednesday. A cold front will come through Wednesday night, cooling things down for the end of the week and the weekend.

