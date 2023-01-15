Who's Hiring?
Coach Broadhurst leading the Raiders for 35 years

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - When you think of Randall basketball, you should think of the zone defense and Leslie Broadhurst. Coach Broahurst has been the only boy’s basketball coach Randall has ever had since the doors opened in 1988.

“We’ve got guys that have played for us that their kids are playing for us,” said Randall head boy’s basketball coach, Leslie Broadhurst. “It’s just a neat atmosphere and a neat thing that we’ve got over here at Randall that many schools have, but it’s just a special place. That’s why I’ve been here so long and I just love this community and everything about it.”

Coach Broadhurst passed a huge milestone this season as he tallied his 650th career win versus West Plains and all coming with the Randall Raiders.

“They had water bottles and they were spraying it all over me, and I said, ‘man that West Plains win was really good guys, but I didn’t know it was that good.’ They were like, ‘nah, nah coach it’s for the 650 wins,” said Coach Broadhurst.

After 35 years, he is the winningest active head boy’s basketball coach in the Texas Panhandle. Coach Broadhurst has not only left his mark on Randall, but on all of Texas high school basketball.

“You know, Coach Broadhurst, number one he is just a great guy. He’s a guy that you want to be around. He’s a lot of fun to be around. He’s definitely a player’s coach. I think that when you talk about Randall basketball, he’s Randall basketball, he’s their identity,” said Canyon ISD Athletic Director, Toby Tucker.

