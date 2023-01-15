Caprock Boys Soccer With Impressive Showing at WT Showcase

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Caprock Longhorns took home the trophy at the WT Showcase boys soccer event in Canyon.

The Longhorns beat Pampa 2-0 on Saturday to finish the tournament with a 3-0 record. Montwood also went undefeated over the three day event, but Caprock was named the champion based on points.

In addition to Saturday’s win, Caprock also beat Perryton 3-2 and Dumas 4-0 to improve to 5-1-1 on the season.

Palo Duro suffered it’s first and only loss of the season on Friday with a 2-0 setback to Montwood.

Here are the complete results of the WT Showcase Tournament in Canyon:

Thursday’s Games

Amarillo High 0, West Plains 0

Caprock 3, Perryton 2

Pampa 5, Tascosa 1

Palo Duro 3, Borger 2

Dumas 1, Amarillo High 0

Montwood 8, Pampa 1

Friday’s Games

Montwood 2, Palo Duro 0

Tascosa 2, West Plains 1

Amarillo High 1, Borger 0

Caprock 4, Dumas 0

Montwood 2, Perryton 1

Saturday’s Games

Montwood 2, West Plains 0

Borger 4, Tascosa 1

Caprock 2, Pampa 0

Amarillo High 2, Perryton 2

Palo Duro 8, Dumas 2

