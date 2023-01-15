Caprock Boys Soccer With Impressive Showing at WT Showcase
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Caprock Longhorns took home the trophy at the WT Showcase boys soccer event in Canyon.
The Longhorns beat Pampa 2-0 on Saturday to finish the tournament with a 3-0 record. Montwood also went undefeated over the three day event, but Caprock was named the champion based on points.
In addition to Saturday’s win, Caprock also beat Perryton 3-2 and Dumas 4-0 to improve to 5-1-1 on the season.
Palo Duro suffered it’s first and only loss of the season on Friday with a 2-0 setback to Montwood.
Here are the complete results of the WT Showcase Tournament in Canyon:
Thursday’s Games
Amarillo High 0, West Plains 0
Caprock 3, Perryton 2
Pampa 5, Tascosa 1
Palo Duro 3, Borger 2
Dumas 1, Amarillo High 0
Montwood 8, Pampa 1
Friday’s Games
Montwood 2, Palo Duro 0
Tascosa 2, West Plains 1
Amarillo High 1, Borger 0
Caprock 4, Dumas 0
Montwood 2, Perryton 1
Saturday’s Games
Montwood 2, West Plains 0
Borger 4, Tascosa 1
Caprock 2, Pampa 0
Amarillo High 2, Perryton 2
Palo Duro 8, Dumas 2
