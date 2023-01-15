Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Caprock Boys Soccer With Impressive Showing at WT Showcase

Longhorns Win WT Showcase
Longhorns Win WT Showcase(Caprock Boys Soccer Twitter)
By Mike Roden
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Caprock Longhorns took home the trophy at the WT Showcase boys soccer event in Canyon.

The Longhorns beat Pampa 2-0 on Saturday to finish the tournament with a 3-0 record. Montwood also went undefeated over the three day event, but Caprock was named the champion based on points.

In addition to Saturday’s win, Caprock also beat Perryton 3-2 and Dumas 4-0 to improve to 5-1-1 on the season.

Palo Duro suffered it’s first and only loss of the season on Friday with a 2-0 setback to Montwood.

Here are the complete results of the WT Showcase Tournament in Canyon:

Thursday’s Games

Amarillo High 0, West Plains 0

Caprock 3, Perryton 2

Pampa 5, Tascosa 1

Palo Duro 3, Borger 2

Dumas 1, Amarillo High 0

Montwood 8, Pampa 1

Friday’s Games

Montwood 2, Palo Duro 0

Tascosa 2, West Plains 1

Amarillo High 1, Borger 0

Caprock 4, Dumas 0

Montwood 2, Perryton 1

Saturday’s Games

Montwood 2, West Plains 0

Borger 4, Tascosa 1

Caprock 2, Pampa 0

Amarillo High 2, Perryton 2

Palo Duro 8, Dumas 2

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ivon Adams in Arizona courtroom
Murder warrant served against Athena Brownfield caretaker
Amarillo police have arrested a man after two separate robberies in south Amarillo.
Amarillo police arrest man after 2 separate robberies Thursday evening
A farmer died after he got stuck in a grain bin like this one Thursday afternoon in Indiana,...
Farmer dies after getting trapped in grain bin, officials say
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
FILE: Taji, a clouded leopard at the Denver Zoo, looks for his keeper, Kelsey Eggers, for a...
Police investigate after Dallas Zoo’s missing leopard is found

Latest News

Curry County
Curry County Event Center awarded $6.5 million
Eastern New Mexico University is taking donations to stock its new food pantry for students.
ENMU taking donations to stock new food pantry for students
The city of Amarillo offices are closed on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
City of Amarillo offices to close on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Source: Amarillo Branch NAACP
NAACP Amarillo Branch hosting day of service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Image of Martin Luther King Jr.
Community invited to Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade, celebration at Bones Hooks Park