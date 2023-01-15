Buffs and Lady Buffs basketball take down the Greyhounds

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M basketball welcomed the Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds to the first united Bank Center on Saturday to continue Lone Star Conference play.

The Lady Buffs came out with the 84-55 victory and Coach Josh Prock captured his 250th career win. The Lady Buffs next match up will be on Thursday, January 19th, at Texas’s Womans.

The Buffs also took win 108-97 against the Greyhounds. This was the Buffs 4th 100 plus point game of the season. They will travel to Dallas Baptist University this Thursday for their next game.

