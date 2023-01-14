Who's Hiring?
Palo Duro boys take down Tascosa in district opener, Lady Rebels handle Lady Dons

By KJ Doyle
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons faced off against their district rivals at Tascosa on Friday night. For the boys, the game marked the district opener for the two teams. It was a tight back and forth battle throughout, with the Dons ultimately pulling away in the fourth quarter and coming away with the win.

The Lady Rebels took care of Palo Duro, coasting to a 64-37 win. The Tascosa girls now move to 2-1 in district play so far this season. Next up will be a big challenge, as Tascosa will head down to take on top ranked Amarillo High for a matchup on Tuesday.

