Farwell comes into Highland Park and picks up two wins in boys and girls basketball

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Farwell Steers took down the Highland Park Hornets in boys and girls basketball on Friday night.

The 12th ranked Lady Steers rolled to a 65-24 victory behind some stellar three-point shooting. Bella Jaime led the way with 15 points including five threes while MaKylee Baldwin chipped in 13 points of her own.

Highland Park started off in dominant fashion in the boys game holding a lead throughout the majority the game. Izaviaha Campolla shined for Highland Park, posting five blocks in the first 14 minutes of play. The Steers found a rhythm towards the end of the second quarter and carried that into the second half to come away with a 44-34 victory.

