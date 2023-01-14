An Active Sunday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a warm and decently breezy day today, the mild conditions look to continue into the night tonight. Lows will drop into the lower 40′s with some clouds developing late. These clouds will set up a fairly overcast day tomorrow, with the chance of showers returning as well. They won’t be widespread by any means, but there will be plenty of opportunities for people to see some amount of precipitation move into their area. The winds will also pick up a good bit tomorrow, bringing in warm temperatures in the upper 60′s, where they’ll blow anywhere from 25 to 35 mph, with gusts approaching 50 mph at times.

