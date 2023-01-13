Who's Hiring?
VIDEO: West Texas A&M basketball teams return home and take down Western New Mexico
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M basketball teams came away victorious on Thursday night with wins over Western New Mexico.

The women’s game was a back-and-forth battle throughout. The game featured 6 ties and 10 lead changes. The Lady Buffs trailed 51-48 with just under 9 minutes to go in the game. Kayla Motschenbacher dropped 10 fourth quarter points to help lead the team to a 73-66 victory. She was one of four Lady Buffs in double figures.

“In all these kinds of games, you’re going to have to be able to make big shots.” West Texas A&M women’s head coach Josh Prock said after the game. “Lauren [Taylor]’s been able to make a lot of big shots for us this year. Karley’s made some big shots. To be where we want to be, you’ve got to be able to fight through this, where you don’t play great, but you’re still able to get the win. I was proud of our kids for that.”

The men’s game was not quite as close. Though the game was tied at 16 midway through the first half, the Buffs soared to a blowout 85-57 victory. Eleven different Buffs made it into the scoring column, with Julius Brown and Larry Wise (13 points each) leading the way.

West Texas A&M’s next game comes on Saturday against rival Eastern New Mexico.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

