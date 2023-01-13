Warming Up

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a breezy cool day on Thursday, highs warm into the 60s through the weekend. Temperatures will be chilly, in the 20s, early Friday. A southerly wind and plenty of sun will see afternoon highs about 10 degrees above average. By Saturday highs will be near 70 and Sunday the wind will pick up again with gusts near 40. By the middle of next week there is a small chance of some showers late Tuesday into Wednesday.

