Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Warming Up

By Kevin Selle
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a breezy cool day on Thursday, highs warm into the 60s through the weekend. Temperatures will be chilly, in the 20s, early Friday. A southerly wind and plenty of sun will see afternoon highs about 10 degrees above average. By Saturday highs will be near 70 and Sunday the wind will pick up again with gusts near 40. By the middle of next week there is a small chance of some showers late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS: 16-year-old girl was hit and killed while walking on I-27.
DPS: 16-year-old hit and killed while walking on I-27
Video showing a semi flipped on it's side at Lakeside area.
Video shows semi flipped on side at Lakeside area
Amarillo police activity in the area trying to serve the warrant
Officials: Suspect found in same area after earlier SWAT situation at N Mississippi
The park will feature immersive themed lands, full of family-friendly attractions, interactive...
Universal to build new theme park in Texas
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents

Latest News

Warming Up
Nice and Calm Friday Outlook
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave, 01/12
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave, 01/12
Early Thursday Outlook with Tanner
Early Thursday Outlook with Tanner