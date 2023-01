AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a fairly cool day yesterday, we look to warm back up today into the low 60′s with lots of sunshine. The warming trend continues into the weekend, where we will see an increase in cloud cover, and highs climbing into the mid to upper 60′s. No significant rain chance is expected, but one or two light, scattered showers can’t be ruled out.

