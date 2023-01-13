Who's Hiring?
TXDOT accepting applications for Don’t Mess With Texas 2023 Scholarship Contest

The Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship Contest is now accepting applications for the 2023 school...
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship Contest is now accepting applications for the 2023 school year.

Any Texas high school senior currently attending public, private or home school, and planning to attend an accredited Texas college or university in the fall 2023 semester is eligible to apply.

Judges will select winners based on the students’ proven results in leading projects or efforts focused on educating communities about the importance of keeping our state clean and litter-free.

Presented in partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful, the Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship Contest will award a total of $9,000 in scholarships in May 2023.

To apply, click here.

Applications must be received online by 5 p.m. March 31.

