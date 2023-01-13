‘There’s a lot of pain’: Egg-flation hitting Amarillo bakeries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Consumers aren’t alone when it comes to paying more for eggs, and local bakeries are being hit hard with increased egg prices.

Cases of eggs normally cost around $17, and bakeries say they are paying $70 now.

“There’s a lot of pain right now that $150 a month in our cost of goods. It’s now almost $70 for one case, so that took our, you know, what was $150 a month, almost quadruple,” said Cara Bowling, owner of Sweets by Cara Linn.

Belmar Bakery says it‘s becoming more difficult to find eggs through suppliers, and they’re having to ask multiple distributors for eggs.

“It’s ridiculous right now. It’s getting to the point where our suppliers, some of them are limiting how much we can buy. We’re having to ask all of our suppliers, regardless of price, who can give us an eggs” said Jennifer See, owner of Belmar Bakery.

Amarillo bakeries say though inflation has hit them hard and some prices have been raised, they have narrowed down menu items, reduced marketing and have cut some employee hours to cut back on costs.

“We’re just trying to be creative in areas that we can cut like marketing and advertising and different things like that, so we’re not just completely blowing the budget for the year,” said See.

Some bakeries have had to adjust prices but are working towards other solutions to keep prices down for their customers, like looking at alternatives, but no changes have been made yet. Some are offering sweet treats that don’t contain eggs.

“We already have a line of vegan products, which is great because they just don’t involve eggs, but if it keeps getting worse, we’re going to have to do something,” said Bowling.

